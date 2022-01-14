Police investigating after W. Ashley apartment damaged by gunfire
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a West Ashley apartment was damaged by gunfire Thursday night.
It happened at the Ashford Palmetto Square Apartments on 1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
Police officers responded to the complex at 6:45 p.m. for a report of shots being fired in the area. When officers were conducting an investigation they found a window that was apparently damaged by gunfire.
CPD officials say no one was found to be injured.
Police are asking anyone with information to call (843) 743-7200 and ask for the on duty central detective.
