Police investigating after W. Ashley apartment damaged by gunfire

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a West Ashley apartment was damaged by gunfire Thursday night.

It happened at the Ashford Palmetto Square Apartments on 1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.

Police officers responded to the complex at 6:45 p.m. for a report of shots being fired in the area. When officers were conducting an investigation they found a window that was apparently damaged by gunfire.

CPD officials say no one was found to be injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (843) 743-7200 and ask for the on duty central detective.

