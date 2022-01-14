SC reports more than 19K new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 19,483 new COVID-19 cases Friday and an increased positivity rate.
DHEC’s data listed 15,409 confirmed and 4,074 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Wednesday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.
Charleston County accounted for more than 1,300 of those new cases and was one of five counties in the state reporting more than 1,000.
|COUNTY
|CONFIRMED
CASES
|PROBABLE
CASES
|TOTAL
NEW CASES
|Beaufort County
|618
|74
|692
|Berkeley County
|438
|168
|606
|Charleston County
|1,012
|383
|1,395
|Colleton County
|82
|19
|101
|Dorchester County
|596
|241
|837
|Georgetown County
|95
|117
|212
|Williamsburg County
|48
|20
|68
The data also included 34 deaths, 28 of which were listed as confirmed and six were listed as probable.
The positivity rate was listed at 31.8%, up from Thursday’s 26.9%, and down from Tuesday’s 34.9%.
Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.1 million cases of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is nearing 15,000.
|CONFIRMED
|PROBABLE
|TOTAL
|Total Cases
|907,252
|245,873
|1,153,125
|Total Deaths
|12,876
|2,038
|14,914
WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.
WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.