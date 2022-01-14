SC Lottery
SC reports more than 19K new COVID-19 cases

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 19,483 new COVID-19...
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 19,483 new COVID-19 cases Friday and an increased positivity rate.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 19,483 new COVID-19 cases Friday and an increased positivity rate.

DHEC’s data listed 15,409 confirmed and 4,074 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Wednesday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

Charleston County accounted for more than 1,300 of those new cases and was one of five counties in the state reporting more than 1,000.

COUNTYCONFIRMED
CASES		PROBABLE
CASES		TOTAL
NEW CASES
Beaufort County61874692
Berkeley County438168606
Charleston County1,0123831,395
Colleton County8219101
Dorchester County596241837
Georgetown County95117212
Williamsburg County482068

The data also included 34 deaths, 28 of which were listed as confirmed and six were listed as probable.

The positivity rate was listed at 31.8%, up from Thursday’s 26.9%, and down from Tuesday’s 34.9%.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.1 million cases of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is nearing 15,000.

CONFIRMEDPROBABLETOTAL
Total Cases907,252245,8731,153,125
Total Deaths12,8762,03814,914

WANT TO GET TESTED FOR COVID-19? Click here to find a testing location near you.

WANT TO GET VACCINATED OR BOOSTED AGAINST COVID-19? Click here to find a vaccine location near you or contact your health care provider for availability.



