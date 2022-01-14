SC reports more than 19K new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 19,483 new COVID-19 cases Friday and an increased positivity rate.

DHEC’s data listed 15,409 confirmed and 4,074 probable cases. That data covers test results collected on Wednesday because DHEC releases data on a 48-hour delay.

Charleston County accounted for more than 1,300 of those new cases and was one of five counties in the state reporting more than 1,000.

NEW CASES Beaufort County 618 74 692 Berkeley County 438 168 606 Charleston County 1,012 383 1,395 Colleton County 82 19 101 Dorchester County 596 241 837 Georgetown County 95 117 212 Williamsburg County 48 20 68

The data also included 34 deaths, 28 of which were listed as confirmed and six were listed as probable.

The positivity rate was listed at 31.8%, up from Thursday’s 26.9%, and down from Tuesday’s 34.9%.

Since the pandemic began, DHEC has reported over 1.1 million cases of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is nearing 15,000.

CONFIRMED PROBABLE TOTAL Total Cases 907,252 245,873 1,153,125 Total Deaths 12,876 2,038 14,914

