SC State cancels classes due to computer network interruption

South Carolina State University announced classes would be canceled Friday due to an...
South Carolina State University announced classes would be canceled Friday due to an interruption of their computer network system.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State University announced classes would be canceled Friday due to an interruption of their computer network system.

Officials say the dining hall will remain open and students will have to show their ID. COVID-19 testing will also continue in Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center.

School officials originally said classes would be delayed for an electricity interruption for emergency system maintenance.

The school said non-essential employees should work from home.

