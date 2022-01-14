SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Singer Ed Sheeran wants to build a ‘burial zone’ at his home

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk...
A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ed Sheeran wants to make an unusual addition to his English country estate.

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.

Submitted drawings for the “burial zone” show it would sit beneath a chapel on the grounds and would include a small crypt.

The planning application did not explain the purpose of the “burial zone.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a small chance that light freezing rain could fall at the onset of the storm on Sunday...
FIRST ALERT: Much of SC prepares for winter weather; here’s what to expect in the Lowcountry
BCSD says some of their schools are over capacity, and their solution is redistricting.
Four Berkeley County schools transitioning to virtual learning over staffing concerns
Officials with the St. John’s Fire District said they responded to the area of the Cherry Point...
Crews searching for missing boater near Wadmalaw Island
Officers arrested 52-year-old Robert F. Grandison on three counts of second-degree burglary....
Cops: Man breaks into three North Charleston businesses in 24-hour period
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Lilian Isabela Kirby, 13, who is believed to...
Deputies search for missing, endangered 13-year-old

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a State of Emergency in preparation for this weekend’s...
Gov. McMaster declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm
Tim Allen stars as Santa alongside Martin Short as Jack Frost in "The Santa Clause 3: The...
Tim Allen to star in ‘The Santa Clause’ limited series on Disney+
Janiya Wattley
VIDEO: Police arrest woman who allegedly robbed wig store at gunpoint
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 19,483 new COVID-19...
SC reports more than 19K new COVID-19 cases
New data from the American Health Association show a nearly 700% increase in cases in less than...
Nursing homes see increase in COVID-19 cases, decrease in workers