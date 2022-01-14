Suspect arrested for killing 5-year-old in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested for the killing of a 5-year-old boy in Jasper County.

According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Gregory Harris Scott, of Beaufort, S.C., has been arrested for the drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old DeAndre Robinson on Dec. 28, 2021. Robinson was playing in his room at the time of the shooting.

Harris was arrested on Jan. 13, 2022, in Macon, Ga. by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Harris is in the Bibb County Georgia Law Enforcement Center awaiting extradition back to Jasper County.

”I’m speechless and I’m pretty sure they’re speechless. You have a five-year-old child who was murdered. Senseless,” said Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp.

On Wednesday, the 16th day of the investigation an arrest was made.

”The accused had a family member that lived in Macon County so we focused our attention on that particular area and as of today he’s in jail, he’s in custody.”

The sheriff says Scott shot multiple times into the home in a targeted attack. Although he’s been arrested, Sheriff Hipp explains it’s just the first step to justice.

”It feels good but until we actually get a prosecution we all will feel relieved at that time.”

Inside the law enforcement center, he says this is still an ongoing investigation.

”There’s work still to be done in this particular case, as I indicated earlier this is just the beginning. We still have to work to make sure we get to an ending of this and see that justice is served for the family!”

That could mean more actions to come.

”There may be, may be some more warrants along with arrests coming later on.”

This is still an ongoing, active investigation and the Sheriff’s Office ask if anyone has any information to please contact The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (843)726-7779, or Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111.

Neighbor reaction

“The last time we heard anything about any shooting, and it wasn’t even here it was on the other side, was about three years ago. So something like this especially getting a young boy, 5-years-old…. that hurts,” said Wilfredo Alfonso who lives in the Wagon Branch area.

Now that the sheriff’s office says the man who shot Deandre Robinson is in jail, this neighbor feels there should be a price to pay.

“I’m not happy at the shooting, but I’m happy that whoever was responsible got caught and he should pay the penalty for it.”

He’s lived here since 1997 and says he’s never felt anything but safe.

