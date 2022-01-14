Two Dorchester County schools transitioning to virtual learning

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Dorchester School District 2 announced that two of its schools will be transitioning to virtual learning citing “COVID-related situations.”

Dorchester School District Two will transition DuBose Middle School and Oakbrook Middle School to temporary virtual learning from Jan. 18 through Jan. 24, according to district officials.

“With the growing number of COVID-related situations in our schools and the community, Dorchester District Two school operations are increasingly being impacted,” the district said. “The primary concern is for the health and safety of our students and staff. But also, the increased number of positive and quarantined employees has presented a challenge to safely and adequately staff positions critical to school operations.”

“Therefore, Dorchester School District Two will transition DuBose Middle School and Oakbrook Middle School to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, January 18th through Monday, January 24th. Students will return to in-person instruction at school on Tuesday, January 25, 2022,” the district said.

DD2 officials released the following additional information.

Extracurricular activities, including athletic events and practices as well as Extended Day will also be suspended for this individual school to protect the health of students and staff. This will allow a pause to enable many of the students and staff currently out of school due to COVID situations to safely return. In addition, deep cleaning will be performed in schools and on buses, and additional mitigation measures will be implemented.

The schools will provide important information on the daily instructional schedule and expectations for students during the temporary virtual learning period.

During temporary virtual learning (January 18-24), all DuBose Middle School and Oakbrook Middle School students, including Virtual Academy students, will be provided meals at no cost through curbside pickup. Meals for the week, including breakfast and lunch, will be available for pick up on Tuesday, January 18th from 4-7 pm at DuBose Middle School and Oakbrook Middle School. Students do not have to be present.

During the school closure, DDTwo administration will assess the COVID conditions to determine if the appropriate level of staff is available to safely operate and resume on the scheduled return date. District and school communications will go out to families and the community as soon as possible with an update on reopening. The remaining DDTwo schools will remain open and continue with regular operations.

Dorchester School District Two is also in the process of closing certain grade levels. Families will be notified if their child is involved directly from their school.

All DDTwo families should take this time to update their contact information in PowerSchool and get current updates at ddtwo.org and Facebook (@TeamDD2).

