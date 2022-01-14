SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Two Dorchester County schools transitioning to virtual learning

Officials with Dorchester School District 2 announced that two of its schools will be...
Officials with Dorchester School District 2 announced that two of its schools will be transitioning to virtual learning citing COVID-related situations.(Nick Neville)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Dorchester School District 2 announced that two of its schools will be transitioning to virtual learning citing “COVID-related situations.”

Dorchester School District Two will transition DuBose Middle School and Oakbrook Middle School to temporary virtual learning from Jan. 18 through Jan. 24, according to district officials.

“With the growing number of COVID-related situations in our schools and the community, Dorchester District Two school operations are increasingly being impacted,” the district said. “The primary concern is for the health and safety of our students and staff. But also, the increased number of positive and quarantined employees has presented a challenge to safely and adequately staff positions critical to school operations.”

“Therefore, Dorchester School District Two will transition DuBose Middle School and Oakbrook Middle School to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, January 18th through Monday, January 24th. Students will return to in-person instruction at school on Tuesday, January 25, 2022,” the district said.

THE LIST: Some school districts temporarily go virtual amid COVID cases

DD2 officials released the following additional information.

Extracurricular activities, including athletic events and practices as well as Extended Day will also be suspended for this individual school to protect the health of students and staff. This will allow a pause to enable many of the students and staff currently out of school due to COVID situations to safely return. In addition, deep cleaning will be performed in schools and on buses, and additional mitigation measures will be implemented.

The schools will provide important information on the daily instructional schedule and expectations for students during the temporary virtual learning period.

During temporary virtual learning (January 18-24), all DuBose Middle School and Oakbrook Middle School students, including Virtual Academy students, will be provided meals at no cost through curbside pickup. Meals for the week, including breakfast and lunch, will be available for pick up on Tuesday, January 18th from 4-7 pm at DuBose Middle School and Oakbrook Middle School. Students do not have to be present.

During the school closure, DDTwo administration will assess the COVID conditions to determine if the appropriate level of staff is available to safely operate and resume on the scheduled return date. District and school communications will go out to families and the community as soon as possible with an update on reopening. The remaining DDTwo schools will remain open and continue with regular operations.

Dorchester School District Two is also in the process of closing certain grade levels. Families will be notified if their child is involved directly from their school.

All DDTwo families should take this time to update their contact information in PowerSchool and get current updates at ddtwo.org and Facebook (@TeamDD2).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a small chance that light freezing rain could fall at the onset of the storm on Sunday...
FIRST ALERT: Much of SC prepares for winter weather; here’s what to expect in the Lowcountry
BCSD says some of their schools are over capacity, and their solution is redistricting.
Four Berkeley County schools transitioning to virtual learning over staffing concerns
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Lilian Isabela Kirby, 13, who is believed to...
Deputies search for missing, endangered 13-year-old
Officers arrested 52-year-old Robert F. Grandison on three counts of second-degree burglary....
Cops: Man breaks into three North Charleston businesses in 24-hour period
Officials with the St. John’s Fire District said they responded to the area of the Cherry Point...
Crews searching for missing boater near Wadmalaw Island

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man in connection to a deadly...
Police arrest man in connection to deadly May shooting
The North Charleston Police Department is searching for a 56-year-old man considered missing...
North Charleston Police searching for missing, vulnerable adult
In a special called meeting Friday morning, the Dorchester District Two school board gave their...
DD2 virtual learning based on individual school’s COVID-19 numbers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DD2 virtual learning based on individual school’s COVID-19 numbers