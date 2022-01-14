SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

WATCH: Dog rescued from collapsed house 6 days after landslide

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A dog that was trapped inside a collapsed Seattle house for six days following a landslide has been rescued.

The Seattle Fire Department said Thursday that firefighters responded to reports of the black Labrador named Sammy possibly trapped inside the home’s wreckage.

Fire department video shows someone carrying the alert dog out of the home. KING-TV reports homeowner Didi Fritts confirmed it was Sammy and firefighters say the dog was in stable condition.

No one had been inside the home since Jan. 7, when the landslide caused the house to partially collapse. Fritts crawled out and her husband James was trapped and rescued. Their other dog died.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a small chance that light freezing rain could fall at the onset of the storm on Sunday...
FIRST ALERT: Much of SC prepares for winter weather; here’s what to expect in the Lowcountry
BCSD says some of their schools are over capacity, and their solution is redistricting.
Four Berkeley County schools transitioning to virtual learning over staffing concerns
The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Lilian Isabela Kirby, 13, who is believed to...
Deputies search for missing, endangered 13-year-old
Officers arrested 52-year-old Robert F. Grandison on three counts of second-degree burglary....
Cops: Man breaks into three North Charleston businesses in 24-hour period
Officials with the St. John’s Fire District said they responded to the area of the Cherry Point...
Crews searching for missing boater near Wadmalaw Island

Latest News

Multiple emergency agencies are continuing the search in the area of the North Edisto River for...
Multiple emergency agencies continuing search for missing boater in N. Edisto River
The recent spike in COVID-19 cases has given rise to phony websites and fake in-person testing...
BBB warns of uptick in COVID-19 testing scams
Officials with Dorchester School District 2 announced that two of its schools will be...
Two Dorchester County schools transitioning to virtual learning
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli arrives at federal court in New York.
Shkreli ordered to return $64.6M, is barred from drug industry
President Joe Biden speaks about the government's COVID-19 response, in the South Court...
Federal COVID-19 testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home