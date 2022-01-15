SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

14th earthquake recorded in Midlands Saturday morning

16 earthquakes have been recorded in South Carolina since Dec. 20
The U.S. Geological Survey says the 1.8 magnitude quake happened just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday...
The U.S. Geological Survey says the 1.8 magnitude quake happened just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning 4.97 miles southeast of Elgin.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say another earthquake was recorded in Kershaw County Saturday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 1.8 magnitude quake happened just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning 4.97 miles southeast of Elgin.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said on Twitter the quake was originally recorded as a 1.3 magnitude before being upgraded to 1.8 by the USGS.

The morning quake is the 14th recorded in the Midlands since Dec. 27.

A 1.3 magnitude quake was recorded on Wednesday 5.7 miles south-southeast of Elgin.

The U.S. Geological Survey says two quakes have been recorded in the Lowcountry since Dec. 20. The first, a 1.1 magnitude quake was recorded near Ladson and a 1.4 magnitude quake was recorded Sunday 3.1 miles south of Centerville.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a State of Emergency in preparation for this weekend’s...
Gov. McMaster declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm
There is a small chance that light freezing rain could fall at the onset of the storm on Sunday...
FIRST ALERT: Much of SC prepares for winter weather; here’s what to expect in the Lowcountry
The “Carnival Sunshine” cruise ship remains under a “yellow status” for COVID following its...
Carnival Sunshine remains in ‘yellow status’ for COVID after Charleston departure
The Goose Creek Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jahleel Lamar Simmons (pictured) and...
Police arrest couple accused of killing man attempting to stop armed robbery
Officials with Dorchester School District 2 announced that two of its schools will be...
Two Dorchester County schools transitioning to virtual learning

Latest News

Anthony Best was arrested Thursday night and charged with indecent exposure.
Beaufort Police arrest registered sex offender
An American wigeon was tested by the Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center in...
First U.S. case of bird flu since 2016 found in Colleton Co. duck
VIDEO: Tentative sentencing date set from Ghislaine Maxwell
VIDEO: Tentative sentencing date set from Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SCDOT prepping for winter weather