14th earthquake recorded in Midlands Saturday morning

ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say another earthquake was recorded in Kershaw County Saturday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 1.8 magnitude quake happened just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning 4.97 miles southeast of Elgin.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said on Twitter the quake was originally recorded as a 1.3 magnitude before being upgraded to 1.8 by the USGS.

The morning quake is the 14th recorded in the Midlands since Dec. 27.

A 1.3 magnitude quake was recorded on Wednesday 5.7 miles south-southeast of Elgin.

The U.S. Geological Survey says two quakes have been recorded in the Lowcountry since Dec. 20. The first, a 1.1 magnitude quake was recorded near Ladson and a 1.4 magnitude quake was recorded Sunday 3.1 miles south of Centerville.

