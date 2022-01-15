SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued as 9-year-old boy allegedly abducted by 18-year-old girl in N.C.

The Durham Police Department is searching for missing child Andrake Zacharich Paulk.
An AMBER Alert has been issued as a 9-year-old boy has allegedly been abducted by an...
An AMBER Alert has been issued as a 9-year-old boy has allegedly been abducted by an 18-year-old girl in Durham, North Carolina.(KWCH 12)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued as a 9-year-old boy has allegedly been abducted by an 18-year-old girl in Durham, North Carolina.

Officials have not provided a picture of the boy.

The Durham Police Department is searching for missing child Andrake Zacharich Paulk.

Andrake Zacharich Paulk is a 9-year-old Black male, approximately 4 feet tall, weighing 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants

Allegedly, there is one abductor: 18-year-old Ta’Daisa Georgia-Anna Paulk.

Ta’Daisa Georgia-Anna Paulk is described as a Black, female, 5′7″ tall, weighing 235 pounds.   She has orange and black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange sweater.

The suspected vehicle is a white 2020 Nissan Altima with North Carolina license tag number HJK3628.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 560-4600, 911 or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a small chance that light freezing rain could fall at the onset of the storm on Sunday...
FIRST ALERT: Much of SC prepares for winter weather; here’s what to expect in the Lowcountry
BCSD says some of their schools are over capacity, and their solution is redistricting.
Four Berkeley County schools transitioning to virtual learning over staffing concerns
Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a State of Emergency in preparation for this weekend’s...
Gov. McMaster declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm
Officials with the St. John’s Fire District said they responded to the area of the Cherry Point...
Crews searching for missing boater near Wadmalaw Island
Officers arrested 52-year-old Robert F. Grandison on three counts of second-degree burglary....
Cops: Man breaks into three North Charleston businesses in 24-hour period

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a State of Emergency in preparation for this weekend’s...
Gov. McMaster declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm
COVID-19 testing site
DHEC reports fraudulent testing at pop-up COVID testing site in Wando
2nd Lt. Braxton Crawford took a moment to honor retired Lt. Commander Walter Machowski...
Army reserve officer honors World War II veteran
The Goose Creek Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jahleel Lamar Simmons (pictured) and...
Police arrest couple accused of killing man attempting to stop armed robbery