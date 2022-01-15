AMBER Alert issued as 9-year-old boy allegedly abducted by 18-year-old girl in N.C.

DURHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued as a 9-year-old boy has allegedly been abducted by an 18-year-old girl in Durham, North Carolina.

Officials have not provided a picture of the boy.

The Durham Police Department is searching for missing child Andrake Zacharich Paulk.

Andrake Zacharich Paulk is a 9-year-old Black male, approximately 4 feet tall, weighing 65 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants

Allegedly, there is one abductor: 18-year-old Ta’Daisa Georgia-Anna Paulk.

Ta’Daisa Georgia-Anna Paulk is described as a Black, female, 5′7″ tall, weighing 235 pounds. She has orange and black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange sweater.

The suspected vehicle is a white 2020 Nissan Altima with North Carolina license tag number HJK3628.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 560-4600, 911 or call 911 or *HP.

