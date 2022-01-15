Beaufort Police arrest registered sex offender

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police has arrested a man they say exposed himself at a Beaufort County Walmart multiple times this week.

Police say Anthony Best was arrested at the store Thursday night and charged with indecent exposure after two incidents in the toy section of the store.

Officials say two teen girls reported to an employee that a man had exposed himself to them on Tuesday.

Beaufort Police say the man left the store before police could get there.

The next day, police were called to the Walmart again, when an employee made a similar report in the same section of the store.

Best is a registered sex offender and was previously convicted of assault with the intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

Officials say at the time of his arrest, Best was out on bond for a 2019 arson case.

Beaufort Police say they will continue looking into these cases.

