Coastal Carolina falls in overtime to Appalachian State

CONWAY, S.C. – Vince Cole scored 20 points and Rudi Williams added 19 points, but it wasn’t enough as Adrian Delph scored a game-high 25 points and Appalachian State pulled away in the final three minutes of overtime to take a 84-76 victory over Coastal Carolina in a Sun Belt Conference game Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center.

The teams were tied at 70-70 at the end of regulation and they were knotted for the 14th time, at 74-74, with 3:30 left in overtime before Appalachian State closed the contest on a 10-2 run to take back-to-back wins over Coastal in three days. Appalachian State won on its home court Thursday, 61-60. The win put the Mountaineer’s’ at 10-9 overall and 4-2 in the league.

Coastal, which also got 12 point and a team-high 10 rebounds from Will Likayi, slipped to 9-8 overall and 1-4 in conference play. Ebrima Dibba, the Chants’ junior point guard, finished with nine points and nine assists, giving him 400 career assists.

Coastal (9-8/1-4 Sun Belt) never led by more than three points but had a good chance to steal a win at the end of regulation, with Cole shooting three free throws with just :06 remaining. He made the first to knot the score at 70-70, leaving the game to be decided in overtime.

“We had our chance. We could be at the top of the league if we can make our free throws,” said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis after the game. “We’re that close to winning these close games, but we’ve just got to get a little better. We have to stay positive and start making plays. We can’t let this take us down. We’re just not quite there yet.”

Coastal made 13-of-16 free throws on the day but missed its last two at a crucial time. The Chanticleers also were outrebounded 9-5 in the overtime period, playing without their frontline star Essam Mostafa, who had fouled out late in regulation, after each team had grabbed 29 rebounds in regulation play. The shooting numbers were almost even for each team, but Appalachian State had only three turnovers (none in the second half) as compared to a respectable 10 for Coastal. Delph, who finished 10-of-25 shooting and played all but six of the 45 minutes, did not have a single turnover.

Delph, who had 16 points in his team’s win on Thursday, wasted little time in showing his stuff. The 6′3″ senior guard had 12 of his team’s first 15 points as the Mountaineers jumped out to a 15-3 lead. Coastal climbed out of the hole on the backs of Williams and Likayi, who combined for nine points on a 13-2 run that brought the Chanticleers even at 19-19 with 8:30 left in the first half. Again, it was Delph, who put Appalachian State back on top, with a three-point play, at 24-21.

The teams traded buckets over the last five minutes of the period, and the Mountaineers led at halftime, 38-35. Delph already had 17 points, on 7-of-11 shooting. Coastal’s top scorers in the half were Likayi with nine and Williams with eight. The contest was close the rest of the way, with the final score being the biggest spread after the first seven minute of the game, when Appalachian State led 17-8.

Coastal will travel south for conference games against Georgia Southern at 7 p.m. (ET) on Thursday (Jan. 20) and Georgia State at 2 p.m. (ET) Saturday (Jan. 22) before returning home at the end of the month to face Little Rock at 7 p.m. (ET) Jan. 27 and Arkansas State at 1 p.m. (ET) Jan. 29.

