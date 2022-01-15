Dorchester Co. community invited to take part in search for new DD2 superintendent

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester School District 2 is being invited to take part in the search for a new superintendent.

On Friday, the district announced that the board has retained the South Carolina School Boards Association to assist in the search, and invited the community to be a part of the process through a survey and meetings.

The survey can be found here. The deadline to respond is Jan. 30. Superintendent Joseph Pye will be retiring at the end of the school year.

The district released the following additional information.

The Board of Trustees has scheduled two community meetings on Thursday, January 20, 2022. SCSBA will lead the meetings on two district campuses to receive feedback from as many members of the community as possible. The purpose of the meetings is to capture the qualities and characteristics the DDTwo Board of Trustees should look for in the next superintendent. The meetings will be held at:

• January 20, 2022 at Fort Dorchester High School, Auditorium, 6:00 pm

• January 20, 2022 at Summers Corner Performing Arts Center, 6:00 pm

Public access to the 6:00 p.m. community meeting will be livestreamed and a recording will be posted on the district website at https://www.ddtwo.org/live. Limited seating will be available in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

All inquiries concerning the survey and community meetings should be directed to Judy LeGrand, jlegrand@scsba.org. To submit an application, visit https://scsba.org.

