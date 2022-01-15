Dorchester School District Two asks parents to have plan in case of switch to virtual

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two is asking parents to have a plan in place in case their child’s class, grade or school has to transition to temporary virtual learning.

DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye says he will switch schools to virtual learning on a case-by-case basis to avoid closing the entire district.

The district says the rise in positive cases and employees in quarantine are making it hard for them to continue operating.

The principals from Newington Elementary School and River Oaks Middle School both say over 20% of their staff are out.

However, they say that has not stopped the teachers there from doing what they can to help.

“Every morning, I have staff coming to me and saying things such as, ‘What can I do? How can I help? Would it help if I took so-and-so’s class with mine? We can go to the media center. I’ll teach my class, their class and my online kids,’” Newington Elementary School Principal Rachel Cubbage says. “Our teachers are not trying to get out of working, they are doing the absolute best that they can, but because everyone is wearing so many hats, everyone is wearing thin.”

“They ask, ‘Where can I cover? What can I do? How can I help?’ But at the end of the day, it’s not sustainable,” River Oaks Middle School Principal Jack Mansor says. “We can’t keep doing this every day for now until we don’t know when. The numbers come in, the numbers come in, the numbers come in. I’m thinking I’m getting this big group of students back, and I get another group of students that’s got to go out.”

The district says families will be notified if their child has to switch over to virtual learning.

