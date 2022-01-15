SC Lottery
Family celebrates newborn’s birth outside of a hospital window

By Enoa Gibson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While COVID-19 is still affecting the community, hospital mandates have only allowed one person inside the hospital room at a time.

These rules aren’t stopping one local family from celebrating their newest addition.

Earlier today, the family was tailgating outside of The Women’s and Children’s Center at Bon Secours Saint Francis hospital because they can’t go inside and meet their son’s newborn baby.

The family is saddened by their inability to meet their son’s new baby in person due to COVID -19 mandates.

They are currently hosting a series of tailgates to bring light to their situation and celebrate the newborn’s life.

Blake Ferguson’s family was right outside the window when their new addition came into the world. As only one person is allowed in the room, Ferguson, the child’s father, was the only one able to witness this miracle from inside the hospital.

Blake Ferguson’s family was right outside the window when their new addition came into the world.(Provided)

He made sure to Facetime the rest of his family during the birth of his first son so that they could still be a part of this special moment virtually.

“My parents couldn’t be in there, so that was kind of sad, but it was nice knowing that they were right here, you know, literally a couple of feet away trying to see it.” said Ferguson, the father of the newborn.

“My parents couldn’t be in there, so that was kind of sad, but it was nice knowing that they were right here, you know, literally a couple of feet away trying to see it.” said Ferguson, the father of the newborn.(Provided)

Ferguson’s sister Magan Beebe said her mother is going through a rollercoaster of emotions but is very excited to meet her son’s first child.

His advice for anyone else in this situation is to stay strong and wait a couple of days until the baby is ready to be brought home to meet the rest of the family.

The family understands the rules put in place by Covid-19 and want to ensure the baby’s safety and the safety of others. They made this moment unforgettable and are excited to meet him soon.

Only one visitor has been allowed at a time since 2021, according to Bon Secours. With COVID cases on the rise, we don’t see this changing anytime soon.

