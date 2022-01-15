SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

First U.S. case of bird flu since 2016 found in Colleton Co. duck

An American wigeon was tested by the Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center in...
An American wigeon was tested by the Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center in Columbia who found the Eurasian H5 version of avian influenza. The diagnosis was later confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.(CLEMSON)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A duck killed by a hunter in Colleton County tested positive for a bird flu not found in the United States since 2016, scientists say.

An American wigeon was tested by the Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center in Columbia who found the Eurasian H5 version of avian influenza. The diagnosis was later confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Officials say this type of bird flu is a low risk to people but can be a danger to the poultry industry.

Health officials say scattered infections of bird flu have been reported in 2022 across Europe, along with two cases in Canada.

Officials recommend anyone with poultry review their safety practices to prevent disease in their birds.

They are also recommending hunters and others to take precautions and minimize direct contact with wild birds.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a small chance that light freezing rain could fall at the onset of the storm on Sunday...
FIRST ALERT: Much of SC prepares for winter weather; here’s what to expect in the Lowcountry
Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a State of Emergency in preparation for this weekend’s...
Gov. McMaster declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm
The “Carnival Sunshine” cruise ship remains under a “yellow status” for COVID following its...
Carnival Sunshine remains in ‘yellow status’ for COVID after Charleston departure
Officials with Dorchester School District 2 announced that two of its schools will be...
Two Dorchester County schools transitioning to virtual learning
The North Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a man in connection to a deadly...
Police arrest man in connection to deadly May shooting

Latest News

source: Live 5
VIDEO: Fake jury-duty scam targets more Orangeburg County residents
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Redistricting meetings scheduled in Georgetown County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC lawmakers working to finalize new congressional map
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: State hands over control of Williamsburg County School District to local leaders