First U.S. case of bird flu since 2016 found in Colleton Co. duck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A duck killed by a hunter in Colleton County tested positive for a bird flu not found in the United States since 2016, scientists say.

An American wigeon was tested by the Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center in Columbia who found the Eurasian H5 version of avian influenza. The diagnosis was later confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Officials say this type of bird flu is a low risk to people but can be a danger to the poultry industry.

Health officials say scattered infections of bird flu have been reported in 2022 across Europe, along with two cases in Canada.

Officials recommend anyone with poultry review their safety practices to prevent disease in their birds.

They are also recommending hunters and others to take precautions and minimize direct contact with wild birds.

