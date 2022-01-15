Lowcountry high school basketball scores (1/14)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashley Ridge 39, West Ashley 30

Andrew Jackson Academy 81, St. John’s Christian Academy 66

Baptist Hill 73, Whale Branch 52

Beaufort 77, Colleton County 65 - Mykeem Grant had 26 points for the Cougars in a losing effort

Bishop England 63, Battery Creek 50 - Elliott Sanders led BE with 22 points while Cole Alexander chipped in with 17 to help the Bishops earn a win

Cane Bay 61, Stratford 43 - Rob McLeod led the Cobras with 16 points as Cane Bay set a school record with their 13th win of the season

First Baptists 78, Northwood Academy 42

Fort Dorchester 63, Goose Creek 48 - Omarion Green had 18 points to lead the Patriots to a road win. Elijah Dates had 16 to lead the Gators in a losing effort.

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 67, Hanahan 32

Philip Simmons 71, Timberland 44

Pinewood Prep 71, Porter-Gaud 64

Summerville 68, Stall 59

Wando 62, Berkeley 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Ashley Ridge 50, West Ashley 33

Bishop England 54, Battery Creek 23 - Lizzy Tompkins’ 10 points paced the Bishops in a win

Cane Bay 52, Stratford 30

Fort Dorchester 46, Goose Creek 24 - Denver Mathis led the Patriots with 14 points in a winning effort. The Gators were led by Kai McGee’s 7 points.

Bluffton 43, James Island 38 F/OT

Lucy G. Beckham 35, May River 30

Northwood Academy 61, First Baptist 55

Timberland 43, Philip Simmons 34

Wando 30, Berkeley 24

