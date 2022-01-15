Lowcountry high school basketball scores (1/14)
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ashley Ridge 39, West Ashley 30
Andrew Jackson Academy 81, St. John’s Christian Academy 66
Baptist Hill 73, Whale Branch 52
Beaufort 77, Colleton County 65 - Mykeem Grant had 26 points for the Cougars in a losing effort
Bishop England 63, Battery Creek 50 - Elliott Sanders led BE with 22 points while Cole Alexander chipped in with 17 to help the Bishops earn a win
Cane Bay 61, Stratford 43 - Rob McLeod led the Cobras with 16 points as Cane Bay set a school record with their 13th win of the season
First Baptists 78, Northwood Academy 42
Fort Dorchester 63, Goose Creek 48 - Omarion Green had 18 points to lead the Patriots to a road win. Elijah Dates had 16 to lead the Gators in a losing effort.
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 67, Hanahan 32
Philip Simmons 71, Timberland 44
Pinewood Prep 71, Porter-Gaud 64
Summerville 68, Stall 59
Wando 62, Berkeley 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Ashley Ridge 50, West Ashley 33
Bishop England 54, Battery Creek 23 - Lizzy Tompkins’ 10 points paced the Bishops in a win
Cane Bay 52, Stratford 30
Fort Dorchester 46, Goose Creek 24 - Denver Mathis led the Patriots with 14 points in a winning effort. The Gators were led by Kai McGee’s 7 points.
Bluffton 43, James Island 38 F/OT
Lucy G. Beckham 35, May River 30
Northwood Academy 61, First Baptist 55
Timberland 43, Philip Simmons 34
Wando 30, Berkeley 24
