Police arrest couple accused of killing man attempting to stop armed robbery

The Goose Creek Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jahleel Lamar Simmons (pictured) and 29-year-old Tiffany Denise Ravenell who are both charged with murder and will be booked at the Berkeley County Detention Center.(BCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have announced the arrest of two people who are accused of killing a man who was attempting to stop an armed robbery in Goose Creek.

The Goose Creek Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jahleel Lamar Simmons and 29-year-old Tiffany Denise Ravenell who are both charged with murder and will be booked at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Their charges stem from an incident on Dec. 20, 2021 just after 1 a.m. where a homicide occurred in the 400 block of Anita Drive.

A report states that two unidentified suspects approached a stopped vehicle, put a handgun to the head of one of the passengers and demanded his wallet. According to police, another passenger, 34-year-old Gustavo Mayo Garcia, came to the aid of his friend and one of the suspects shot and killed Garcia.

The suspects drove away from the scene in a white sedan.

GCPD officials said an FBI Task Force, based with the City of Charleston Police Department, had been working leads on a string of unsolved robberies that were focusing on Hispanic victims. A report states that the Task Force had information on a person that they believed was involved with homicide that took place on Anita Drive.

The Goose Creek Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit said they began investigating this person, identified as Simmons. On the morning of Jan. 14, 2022, the criminal investigative unit, along with members of the Task Force, apprehended Simmons without incident.

Through their investigation, the criminal investigative unit, learned the name of the second suspect.

She was identified as Ravenell, and later in the evening of Jan. 14, 2022, the criminal investigative unit located and arrested Ravenell.

Police say the suspects may face more charges.

