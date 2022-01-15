SC Lottery
Fire put out at Charleston home, 3 reported injuries

The North Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are also on the scene.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department and other agencies responded to a fire at a home in Charleston that reportedly left three people injured.

Charleston County Dispatch says the fire was reported at 3:09 p.m. on Saturday in the 40 block of Athens Court.

In a tweet, the Charleston Fire Department says that the fire was quickly brought under control and that three people were reported injured.

Charleston Fire also says that Fire Marshals are on the scene investigating the incident.

The North Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are also on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

