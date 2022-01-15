Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Charleston Police Sgt. Lee Mixon says officers received the call just after noon Saturday about a shooting at Pamilla Apartments on Ashley River Road.

Mixon says officers located one person who had been shot multiple times. That person was transported to the hospital.

There is no information on the victim’s condition.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

