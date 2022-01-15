SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Report: SC utilities prepared for winter storms, blackouts

Gov. Henry McMaster requested the review following a deadly storm in Texas in February 2021...
Gov. Henry McMaster requested the review following a deadly storm in Texas in February 2021 that crushed the state’s power grid and left millions of people without heat for days.(WCSC/WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A new report by a state watchdog agency finds that South Carolina’s utilities prepared to withstand winter storms like the one that buckled Texas’ power grid last year.

The final report was released at the end of December by the Office of Regulatory Staff and studied 65 electric and gas utilities across the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster requested the review following a deadly storm in Texas in February 2021 that crushed the state’s power grid and left millions of people without heat for days.

The report states that South Carolina has more diversified energy sources to help meet high energy demands, compared to Texas.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a State of Emergency in preparation for this weekend’s...
Gov. McMaster declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm
There is a small chance that light freezing rain could fall at the onset of the storm on Sunday...
FIRST ALERT: Much of SC prepares for winter weather; here’s what to expect in the Lowcountry
The “Carnival Sunshine” cruise ship remains under a “yellow status” for COVID following its...
Carnival Sunshine remains in ‘yellow status’ for COVID after Charleston departure
The Goose Creek Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jahleel Lamar Simmons (pictured) and...
Police arrest couple accused of killing man attempting to stop armed robbery
Officials with Dorchester School District 2 announced that two of its schools will be...
Two Dorchester County schools transitioning to virtual learning

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Severe Winter Storm Affecting 65m+ Americans
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Taste of Folly 2022
Charleston Police Sgt. Lee Mixon says officers received the call just after noon Saturday about...
Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
The North Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are also on the scene.
Fire put out at Charleston home, 3 reported injuries
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Girl Scout Cookies