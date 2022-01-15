Report: SC utilities prepared for winter storms, blackouts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A new report by a state watchdog agency finds that South Carolina’s utilities prepared to withstand winter storms like the one that buckled Texas’ power grid last year.

The final report was released at the end of December by the Office of Regulatory Staff and studied 65 electric and gas utilities across the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster requested the review following a deadly storm in Texas in February 2021 that crushed the state’s power grid and left millions of people without heat for days.

The report states that South Carolina has more diversified energy sources to help meet high energy demands, compared to Texas.

