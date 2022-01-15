SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

State hands over control of Williamsburg County School District to local leaders

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education will hand over control of the Williamsburg County School District back to local leaders later this year. The district has been under state control since April 2018.

The district wants to make several changes beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

One of the biggest changes will be combining two high schools in Williamsburg County: Kingsrtee High will join CE Murray High.

It’s been almost four years since the district was placed under a state of emergency.

This new decision came after a December meeting between Williamsburg county school district board members and the state superintendent of education.

District control was first handed over to the state because of high numbers of non-compliant issues, not fixing issues reported on audits, instability of staff and for having some of the state’s lowest grades among students.

The state’s superintendent of education said since being under new management, the district has been able to make significant progress and improve in those areas.

The superintendent said all but two federal program issues have been corrected, teachers participated in professional development, district office staff has been maintained and classroom materials, facilities and resources have been updated.

Students in third, fourth and fifth grade at Greeleyville Elementary are being relocated to the CE Murray location.

Williamsburg County Schools will be renovated to accommodate these changes. The district planned to meet next Tuesday to discuss these changes in greater detail.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a small chance that light freezing rain could fall at the onset of the storm on Sunday...
FIRST ALERT: Much of SC prepares for winter weather; here’s what to expect in the Lowcountry
BCSD says some of their schools are over capacity, and their solution is redistricting.
Four Berkeley County schools transitioning to virtual learning over staffing concerns
Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a State of Emergency in preparation for this weekend’s...
Gov. McMaster declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm
Officials with the St. John’s Fire District said they responded to the area of the Cherry Point...
Crews searching for missing boater near Wadmalaw Island
Officers arrested 52-year-old Robert F. Grandison on three counts of second-degree burglary....
Cops: Man breaks into three North Charleston businesses in 24-hour period

Latest News

Investigators have announced the arrest of two people who are accused of killing a man who was...
Police arrest couple accused of killing man attempting to stop armed robbery
Dorchester Co. community invited to take part in search for new DD2 superintendent
Dorchester Co. community invited to take part in search for new DD2 superintendent
While COVID-19 is still affecting the community, hospital mandates have only allowed one person...
Family celebrates newborn’s birth outside of a hospital window
The South Carolina State House dome, pictured Jan. 11, 2022.
SC lawmakers working to finalize new congressional map
Out of the state’s nearly 10,000 bridges, the Department of Transportation says 475 are in poor...
USDOT investing millions in South Carolina’s bridges, improving safety