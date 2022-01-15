State hands over control of Williamsburg County School District to local leaders

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education will hand over control of the Williamsburg County School District back to local leaders later this year. The district has been under state control since April 2018.

The district wants to make several changes beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

One of the biggest changes will be combining two high schools in Williamsburg County: Kingsrtee High will join CE Murray High.

It’s been almost four years since the district was placed under a state of emergency.

This new decision came after a December meeting between Williamsburg county school district board members and the state superintendent of education.

District control was first handed over to the state because of high numbers of non-compliant issues, not fixing issues reported on audits, instability of staff and for having some of the state’s lowest grades among students.

The state’s superintendent of education said since being under new management, the district has been able to make significant progress and improve in those areas.

The superintendent said all but two federal program issues have been corrected, teachers participated in professional development, district office staff has been maintained and classroom materials, facilities and resources have been updated.

Students in third, fourth and fifth grade at Greeleyville Elementary are being relocated to the CE Murray location.

Williamsburg County Schools will be renovated to accommodate these changes. The district planned to meet next Tuesday to discuss these changes in greater detail.

