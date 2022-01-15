Storm system to bring heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds will increase today but we expect to stay dry through the evening. Highs will top out in the upper 50s in the afternoon. A developing winter storm along the Gulf coast will begin to send moisture our direction by early Sunday morning. Most of you will start out as rain but there is a chance that very light freezing rain could occur for a few hours near, or west, of I-95 in Orangeburg, Clarendon and Williamsburg Counties. There is also a slight chance of a few sleet pellets or light freezing rain in upper Dorchester County or north of Lake Moultrie in Berkeley County. Colder temperatures across inland areas will quickly climb Sunday morning leading to a fast transition to rain even if you start as some light freezing rain. Temperatures will range quiet a bit Sunday afternoon with highs near 60 along the coast while inland areas near I-95 get stuck in the 40s. Heavy rain is likely Sunday morning with drier weather moving in by the afternoon. The wind will pick up as an area of low pressure moves through the area Sunday. Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible Sunday. Because of the threat of heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday, we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Sunday. Expect more information, more often over the weekend! Remember you can stay updated by downloading the Live 5 First Alert Weather App. It’s FREE in your phone’s app store! Sunshine will return for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday. Highs will only reach 50°!

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. High 59, Low 46.

SUNDAY: Rain, Heavy at Times. Breezy. High 58, Low 38.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: Sunny & Breezy. High 50, Low 29.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 52, Low 35.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60, Low 46.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Showers possible. High 59, Low 36.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.