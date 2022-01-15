SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Three killed, one injured in shooting at Wilmington shopping center

Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three people are dead and another is injured after a shooting in the parking lot of the Landfall Center shopping complex in Wilmington Saturday.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says the injured person is the suspect in this incident and was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That person has been transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Police believe there is a personal relationship between the suspect and the three people killed, but any motive is unknown at this time.

Police say officers responded to the shooting shortly after 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

“This is a very unfortunate, tragic incident, and our hearts and thoughts go out to the families that are impacted by this and any friends and loved ones,” Williams said.

Two adults and one juvenile were killed. Their names are not being released at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They believe this is an isolated incident.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a State of Emergency in preparation for this weekend’s...
Gov. McMaster declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm
There is a small chance that light freezing rain could fall at the onset of the storm on Sunday...
FIRST ALERT: Much of SC prepares for winter weather; here’s what to expect in the Lowcountry
The “Carnival Sunshine” cruise ship remains under a “yellow status” for COVID following its...
Carnival Sunshine remains in ‘yellow status’ for COVID after Charleston departure
The Goose Creek Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jahleel Lamar Simmons (pictured) and...
Police arrest couple accused of killing man attempting to stop armed robbery
Officials with Dorchester School District 2 announced that two of its schools will be...
Two Dorchester County schools transitioning to virtual learning

Latest News

The North Charleston Fire Department and the Charleston Police Department are also on the scene.
Fire put out at Charleston home, 3 reported injuries
The family-friendly event plays host to sixty arts, crafts, and food vendors, as well as live...
‘Taste of Folly Festival’ returns to Center Street
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Severe Winter Storm Affecting 65m+ Americans
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Taste of Folly 2022
Charleston Police Sgt. Lee Mixon says officers received the call just after noon Saturday about...
Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex