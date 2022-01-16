Boston College rallies from 23 down to beat Clemson 70-68

CLEMSON, S.C. -- — Brevin Galloway sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 26 seconds left and Boston College rallied from a 23-point first-half deficit to beat Clemson 70-68 in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday.

Galloway came off the bench to provide a spark for the Eagles (7-8, 2-3), who trailed 34-11 with 7:11 remaining until halftime before coming back to end a five-game losing streak and a nine-game skid against the Tigers (10-7, 2-4).

Makai Ashton-Langford scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half for Boston College after the Eagles closed to within 39-32 by intermission. He made 1 of 2 free throws with 15 seconds left to cap the scoring. James Karnik scored 17 on 8-of-11 shooting.

Al-Amir Dawes had 17 points — all in the first half — to lead Clemson. Dawes missed his only two shots in the second half. David Collins added 15 points and seven boards, while PJ Hall scored 12.

Boston College fell behind 9-0 and didn’t take its first lead until Galloway’s game-winner.

