SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Candle factory hit by Ky. tornado to close permanently

The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Kentucky, which was destroyed by a tornado,...
The Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Kentucky, which was destroyed by a tornado, will not be rebuilt. Eight employees died as a result of the severe weather.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Kentucky candle factory destroyed by a rare December tornado will not be rebuilt.

A letter to Kentucky’s Office of Employer Services this week indicated it wasn’t feasible for the candle factory in Mayfield to continue to operate.

Eight employees at the Mayfield Consumer Products factory died in the Dec. 10 tornado. Some surviving workers have since filed a class action suit against their employer, alleging they were not allowed to seek shelter during the storm.

With the Mayfield plant closing, some of the 501 employees will be offered new jobs at another location about 10 miles away, but it’s estimated that at least 250 employees will be laid off permanently.

At least 70 people were killed across Kentucky during the severe weather, which was part of an outbreak of at least 30 tornadoes across six states in the Midwest and South.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Sgt. Lee Mixon says officers received the call just after noon Saturday about...
Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
The Goose Creek Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jahleel Lamar Simmons (pictured) and...
Police arrest couple accused of killing man attempting to stop armed robbery
An investigation to verify the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing.
Afternoon home fire in Charleston leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a State of Emergency in preparation for this weekend’s...
Gov. McMaster declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm
The “Carnival Sunshine” cruise ship remains under a “yellow status” for COVID following its...
Carnival Sunshine remains in ‘yellow status’ for COVID after Charleston departure

Latest News

Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the...
Australian court denies tennis star Djokovic's visa appeal
The North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating an accident involving a...
Police investigating accident involving train, vehicle
An investigation to verify the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing.
Afternoon home fire in Charleston leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
Kristal Bayron Nieves, 19, was working as a cashier at Burger King when police say an armed...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old Burger King worker