SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DHEC updates quarantine guidance for teachers

The state health department is updating its guidance for teachers and school staff that have...
The state health department is updating its guidance for teachers and school staff that have been exposed to COVID-19.(Drew Aunkst)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state health department is updating its guidance for teachers and school staff that have been exposed to COVID-19.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday said the new guidelines are for teachers and other school staff that have been exposed to COVID-19 but are not showing symptoms during a “crisis staffing condition.”

“School teachers and staff who are not maximally (up to date) vaccinated and who have been exposed to COVID-19 but have no symptoms do not need to quarantine, as long as they have a negative test on day 5 after their exposure and wear a mask for 10 days after exposure,” DHEC said in a release.

Health officials said the change was made to help with school staffing shortages in communities with significant outbreaks.

DHEC said the change will allow the continuation of in-person learning in schools that would otherwise need to close due to staffing shortages.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Sgt. Lee Mixon says officers received the call just after noon Saturday about...
Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
An investigation to verify the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing.
Afternoon home fire in Charleston leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
The Goose Creek Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jahleel Lamar Simmons (pictured) and...
Police arrest couple accused of killing man attempting to stop armed robbery
Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a State of Emergency in preparation for this weekend’s...
Gov. McMaster declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm
The “Carnival Sunshine” cruise ship remains under a “yellow status” for COVID following its...
Carnival Sunshine remains in ‘yellow status’ for COVID after Charleston departure

Latest News

Crews saved puppies from a dog kennel fire in North Myrtle Beach early Saturday morning.
Crews save puppies from fire in North Myrtle Beach
The North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a crash involving a train...
Police investigating accident involving train, vehicle
An investigation to verify the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing.
Afternoon home fire in Charleston leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
Charleston Police Sgt. Lee Mixon says officers received the call just after noon Saturday about...
Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex