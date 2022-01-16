Dominion Energy responds to winter storm outages in SC

CAYCE, S.C. (WCSC) - As winter weather continues to move across parts of South Carolina, Dominion Energy says more than 2,000 company employees and hundreds of additional crew members have begun to restore power to customers as safely and quickly as possible.

Dominion Energy says customers should be prepared and remain vigilant, as damaging winds, fluctuating temperatures and the potential for ice could cause power outages throughout the weekend.

“Every storm situation brings its own kind of challenges for our customers, our electric system and our crews,” South Carolina Dominion Energy President Keller Kissam says. “I’m asking our customers now for their patience, and I’m urging them to please stay safe.”

Dominion Energy stresses these safety reminders:

Stay Safe. Strong winds and the potential for ice accumulation as temperatures change can cause trees and limbs to fall on power lines. Fallen trees, limbs and power lines, as well as icy roads, create dangerous travel conditions. Also, this can limit safe access to areas where damage is the most severe, which can prolong power outages.

Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Keep in mind that downed lines may not always be visible, and use extra caution when walking outside after a storm. Report any downed power lines by calling 888-333-4465.

Stay prepared. In the event of extended outages, have an emergency kit ready with items such as bottled water, non-perishable foods, batteries, extra medicine, storm radio and flashlight.

Outages in the company’s service territory peaked Sunday at a little more than 17,000 just before 10 a.m. Dominion Energy says power has been restored to the majority of affected customers.

Most customers who have lost power are in the Midlands, with Fairfield County and northern Richland County being the hardest-hit areas, a press release stated.

