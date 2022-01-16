Gusty winds continue this afternoon with a few lingering showers!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A winter storm will push away from the Lowcountry this afternoon, dry air will overspread the area behind the system. As a result, we will see some sunshine. Temperatures will range quiet a bit this afternoon with highs near 60 along the coast while inland areas near I-95 will be in the 40s. It will be windy with gusts to 40 mph at times. Remember you can stay updated by downloading the Live 5 First Alert Weather App. It’s FREE in your phone’s app store! Sunshine will return for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday. Highs will only reach the low 50s. It will be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Sunshine continues Tuesday with temperatures in the low 50s.

TODAY: Rain Early. Gradual PM Clearing. Breezy. High 59, Low 38.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: Sunny & Breezy. High 51, Low 30.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 52, Low 35.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 61, Low 46.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers possible. High 59, Low 35.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Cold. Showers Possible. High 44, Low 25.

