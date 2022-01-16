SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

A Lowcountry non-profit selected to treat COVID patients using oral medication

The company says in partnership with the Health Resources and Services Administration and the...
The company says in partnership with the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services, they will launch this effort on Wednesday, at several of its sites throughout the Lowcountry.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry-based non-profit health center says have been selected to participate in the COVID-19 Therapeutics Program.

Fetter Health Care Network says they will have the chance to administer oral antiviral medication for patients experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 illness, following the issuance of Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

The company says in partnership with the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Department of Health and Human Services, they will launch this effort on Wednesday, at several of its sites throughout the Lowcountry.

“Our top priority at this time is to ensure underserved communities affected by COVID-19 have easy access to FDA-authorized or approved COVID-19 oral antiviral pills,” Fetter CEO Aretha Powers says.  “As we step into this next phase of serving our communities, this mission will remain.”

In an effort to increase access to treatment, Fetter says they will offer free COVID-19 testing and antivirals to individuals who qualify at locations throughout Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton Counties based on the following schedule:

SiteAddressDaysTime
Charleston Family Health Center51 Nassau St., CharlestonMonday - Friday8-11 a.m.
Enterprise Pediatrics Health Center2047 Comstock Ave., CharlestonMonday- Thursday8-11 a.m.
Thaddeus J Bell Family Health Center130 Varnfield Dr., SummervilleMonday, Wednesday, Friday8-11 a.m.
Elijah Wright Family Health Center 1681 Old Hwy. 6, CrossTuesday, Wednesday, Friday8-11 a.m.
Walterboro Family Health Center 302 Medical Park Dr, WalterboroWednesday, Thursday, Friday8-11 a.m.
Johns Island Family Health Center 3627 Maybank Hwy., Johns IslandTuesday, Wednesday8-11 a.m.
Hollywood Family Health Center 5225 Hwy. 165, HollywoodThursday & Friday8-11 a.m.

Fetter says they will adhere to the FDA’s eligibility recommendations when assessing whether patients medically qualify to receive COVID-19 antiviral medication.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation to verify the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing.
Afternoon home fire in Charleston leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
Charleston Police Sgt. Lee Mixon says officers received the call just after noon Saturday about...
Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
The North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a crash involving a train...
Police investigating crash involving train, vehicle
The Goose Creek Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jahleel Lamar Simmons (pictured) and...
Police arrest couple accused of killing man attempting to stop armed robbery
The victim, only identified as Aydee, was attacked by a mother black bear while walking her...
Fla. woman attacked by bear while walking dogs

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
SLED asked to investigate N. Charleston officer-involved shooting
The Aldersgate UMC Warming Shelter, located on 1444 Remount Rd. in North Charleston, will have...
Warming shelters to open across Charleston County Monday
Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash near St. George early Sunday...
One killed in Dorchester Co. crash Sunday morning
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Girl Scout cookies on sale