Man wanted for sexual assault in custody following hours-long standoff in Beaufort

After a few hours, investigators say it was clear that he was not going to surrender.
After a few hours, investigators say it was clear that he was not going to surrender.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man following an hours-long standoff in Beaufort.

The sheriff’s office says 59-year-old Donald Veitch II was wanted after a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by him on Hilton Head Island on Thursday.

After meeting with the woman and collecting evidence for forensic examination, investigators say they asked Veitch II to come in for an interview, which he did not show up for.

Investigators say they then obtained warrants for Veitch II’s arrest for Criminal Conduct 1st Degree and Kidnapping.

The sheriff’s office says they sent personnel to Veitch II’s home to arrest him; at the home, he told them he was armed and refused to come out.

The sheriff’s office SWAT personnel then responded and establish a perimeter while talking with Veitch II over the phone, an incident report states.

After a few hours, investigators say it was clear that he was not going to surrender.

SWAT members entered his home, disarmed and arrested him sometime after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, the incident report states.

Veitch II was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he is undergoing an evaluation.

After his release from the hospital, the sheriff’s office says he will be taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated on the warrants for Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree and Kidnapping.

