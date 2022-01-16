Police investigating accident involving train, vehicle
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating an accident involving a train and a vehicle Sunday morning.
North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the incident happened sometime after 4:30 a.m. at Remount Road near Dutton Avenue.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.