One killed in Dorchester Co. crash Sunday morning

Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash near St. George early Sunday morning.
Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash near St. George early Sunday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash near St. George early Sunday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning on St. Mark Bowman Road five miles west of St. George.

Sgt. Sonny Collins says the driver of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving west on St. Mark Bowman Road when they ran off the road and hit an embankment.

Collins says the driver was killed in the crash and was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

