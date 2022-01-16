SC Lottery
SLED asked to investigate N. Charleston officer-involved shooting

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they have asked the state law enforcement division to investigate an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in around 4 a.m. off of Crossroads Drive.

Jacobs says officers located an individual fitting the suspect’s description who then fled from officers.

Authorities say shots were fired while attempting to apprehend the individual that resulted in the death of the armed suspect.

Jacobs says the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was contacted to conduct a formal investigation.

