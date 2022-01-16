SC Lottery
Stingrays beat Norfolk 2-1 on Saturday

By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Special Teams was the name of the game for the South Carolina Stingrays (12-18-3-0) in their 2-1 win over the Norfolk Admirals (12-18-1-1) on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

For the first time since November 12th against Atlanta, the Stingrays tallied a shorthanded goal as Jade Miller broke away from the defense for his sixth goal of the year. Connor Moore lifted the puck over a defender and it was off to the races for Miller, scoring his second shorthanded mark of the season.

The special teams clicked again as the power play connected, doubling up the Stingrays lead. Derek Gentile banked a puck off the boards for Justin Florek who proceeded to fire a pass to the back door where Ben Holmstrom swept home his fourth goal in the past eight games.

Norfolk fired back on a Carter Robertson slapshot from the high slot, beating the screened Ryan Bednard, and cutting the deficit back to one. Robertson’s tally was the third of the year for the rookie.

Bednard stood on his head in the victory, turning back 21 of 22 shots he saw. Norfolk’s Michael Boullion played well in his pro hockey debut, halting 28 of 30 South Carolina attempts.

