‘Taste of Folly Festival’ returns to Center Street

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The “Taste of Folly Festival” returned to Folly Beach on Saturday bringing with it food, drinks and music.

The annual event, which took place on Center Street, showcases what Folly Beach has to offer, including a focus on its cocktail and culinary scene.

“The Taste of Folly” also had some competitions with a hot dog eating contest and an oyster shucking contest.

“We are connecting to our community; making sure they know we are here, getting our exposure out, and having a good time,” Darion Glanton, of Taco Boy, said.

The family-friendly event plays host to sixty arts, crafts, and food vendors, as well as live music.

“This is when Folly Beach exhibits the best of the best that Folly has to offer,” Marquise Bowens, of Folly Beach Crab Shack, said. “It’s not only food, as you can see arts and crafts and basically, a little taste of everything Folly has to offer.”

