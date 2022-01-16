Warming shelters to open across Charleston County Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says because of the cold weather several warming shelters will be open throughout Charleston County on Monday.

The Aldersgate UMC Warming Shelter, located on 1444 Remount Rd. in North Charleston, will have admission hours from 7 to 9 p.m. The shelter will close at 7 a.m. the next morning.

Organizers say that the shelter has a capacity of 75 people.

The Seacoast West Ashley Warming Center, located at 2049 Savannah Hwy. in West Ashley, will have admission hours from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The shelter will close at 7 a.m. the next morning.

Organizers say the shelter has a capacity of 35 people.

Hibben UMC Warming Shelter, located at 690 Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant, will have admission hours from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The shelter will close at 7 a.m. the next morning.

Organizers say the shelter has a capacity of 20 people.

All three shelters say that because of the current COVID-19 safety protocol anyone feeling sick or showing flu-like symptoms may not be admitted.

CARTA says they will be providing free transportation to individuals who are seeking to access the centers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.