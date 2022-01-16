Williamsburg County opening warming shelter for community

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says because of heavy rain and cold weather, the county’s emergency management division will open a warming shelter.

The shelter is at the Williamsburg County Short Term Recovery Center, 2086 Thurgood Marshall Hwy, Kingstree.

Organizers say that the shelter will open Sunday and Monday night from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says people will be responsible for bringing linen, toiletries, light snack, medication and any other essential items needed for an overnight stay.

Transportation to the shelter can be provided by calling 843-354-9330.

