SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Williamsburg County opening warming shelter for community

The sheriff’s office says people will be responsible for bringing linen, toiletries, light...
The sheriff’s office says people will be responsible for bringing linen, toiletries, light snack, medication and any other essential items needed for an overnight stay.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says because of heavy rain and cold weather, the county’s emergency management division will open a warming shelter.

The shelter is at the Williamsburg County Short Term Recovery Center, 2086 Thurgood Marshall Hwy, Kingstree.

Organizers say that the shelter will open Sunday and Monday night from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says people will be responsible for bringing linen, toiletries, light snack, medication and any other essential items needed for an overnight stay.

Transportation to the shelter can be provided by calling 843-354-9330.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation to verify the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing.
Afternoon home fire in Charleston leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
Charleston Police Sgt. Lee Mixon says officers received the call just after noon Saturday about...
Police investigating shooting at West Ashley apartment complex
The North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a crash involving a train...
Police investigating crash involving train, vehicle
The Goose Creek Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jahleel Lamar Simmons (pictured) and...
Police arrest couple accused of killing man attempting to stop armed robbery
The victim, only identified as Aydee, was attacked by a mother black bear while walking her...
Fla. woman attacked by bear while walking dogs

Latest News

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in...
SLED asked to investigate N. Charleston officer-involved shooting
Dominion Energy says customers should be prepared and remain vigilant, as damaging winds,...
Dominion Energy responds to winter storm outages in SC
The company says in partnership with the Health Resources and Services Administration and the...
A Lowcountry non-profit selected to treat COVID patients using oral medication
The Aldersgate UMC Warming Shelter, located on 1444 Remount Rd. in North Charleston, will have...
Warming shelters to open across Charleston County Monday