SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Car plunges off California elevated highway, 3 people killed

California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle...
California Highway Patrol officers work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle plunged off an elevated section of Interstate 210 landing below on Michillinda Ave., just south of Foothill Blvd., in Pasadena, Calif., late Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.(AP Photo/James Carbone)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Three people died after the car they were in plunged off an elevated section of a highway near Los Angeles and landed on the street below, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash on Interstate 210 happened at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Pasadena, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a crash involving a train...
Police investigating crash involving train, vehicle
North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in...
State agents investigating deadly N. Charleston officer-involved shooting
The victim, only identified as Aydee, was attacked by a mother black bear while walking her...
Fla. woman attacked by bear while walking dogs
The state health department is updating its guidance for teachers and school staff that have...
DHEC updates quarantine guidance for teachers
An investigation to verify the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing.
Afternoon home fire in Charleston leaves 1 dead and 2 injured

Latest News

The Goose Creek chapter of NAACP will be donating hygiene kits to two area schools.
NAACP toiletry drive aims to help local students
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Clinton D. Proctor, a 57-year-old male from...
Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after train vs. vehicle crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MLK Day, Voting Rights
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: weapons confiscated DD2
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff