Carnival Sunshine returns from cruise, set to depart Monday afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Carnival Sunshine arrived in Charleston Harbor early Monday morning, marking the end of the first cruise leaving from the Holy City since the COVID-19-forced cruise industry pause.

The ship arrived on Thursday and departed for a four-day cruise in the Bahamas.

Carnival’s website lists numerous COVID-19 precautions on their cruise ships:

Passengers must be vaccinated or have a valid exemption

Passengers must wear masks in certain areas

Passengers must have a negative COVID test within 2 days of departure

Passengers complete health questionnaires

Passengers must follow shore excursion requirements

The ship is set to depart Monday afternoon on a 10-day voyage with stops in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Johns and St. Kitts.

