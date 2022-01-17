Carnival Sunshine returns from cruise, set to depart Monday afternoon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Carnival Sunshine arrived in Charleston Harbor early Monday morning, marking the end of the first cruise leaving from the Holy City since the COVID-19-forced cruise industry pause.
The ship arrived on Thursday and departed for a four-day cruise in the Bahamas.
Carnival’s website lists numerous COVID-19 precautions on their cruise ships:
- Passengers must be vaccinated or have a valid exemption
- Passengers must wear masks in certain areas
- Passengers must have a negative COVID test within 2 days of departure
- Passengers complete health questionnaires
- Passengers must follow shore excursion requirements
The ship is set to depart Monday afternoon on a 10-day voyage with stops in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Johns and St. Kitts.
