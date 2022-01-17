SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after train vs. vehicle crash

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says one person died after a vehicle and a train collided.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Clinton Proctor, a 57-year-old male from Hanahan, S.C., died from injuries sustained in the crash.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the incident happened sometime after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday at Remount Road near Dutton Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a crash involving a train...
Police investigating crash involving train, vehicle
North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in...
State agents investigating deadly N. Charleston officer-involved shooting
The victim, only identified as Aydee, was attacked by a mother black bear while walking her...
Fla. woman attacked by bear while walking dogs
The state health department is updating its guidance for teachers and school staff that have...
DHEC updates quarantine guidance for teachers
An investigation to verify the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing.
Afternoon home fire in Charleston leaves 1 dead and 2 injured

Latest News

The Goose Creek chapter of NAACP will be donating hygiene kits to two area schools.
NAACP toiletry drive aims to help local students
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: weapons confiscated DD2
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: NAACP toiletry drive aims to help local students
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after train vs. vehicle crash