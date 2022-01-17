Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after train vs. vehicle crash
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says one person died after a vehicle and a train collided.
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Clinton Proctor, a 57-year-old male from Hanahan, S.C., died from injuries sustained in the crash.
North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the incident happened sometime after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday at Remount Road near Dutton Avenue.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.