Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after train vs. vehicle crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says one person died after a vehicle and a train collided.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Clinton Proctor, a 57-year-old male from Hanahan, S.C., died from injuries sustained in the crash.

North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says the incident happened sometime after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday at Remount Road near Dutton Avenue.

