Deputies help arrest 2 wanted in Sumter death in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted authorities in arresting two people wanted in a Midlands homicide investigation.

Deputies responded Thursday to the 100 block of Shady Lane in Kingstree to help Sumter Police officers and agents with the State Law Enforcement Division with the arrests.

Officers found both suspects and took them into custody.

The Sumter Police Department is investigating the case.

The suspects’ names were not released by the sheriff’s office.

