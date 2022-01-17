Gamecock place kicker, Wando alum returns for autograph signing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina football’s all-time leading points scorer was back in town on Saturday.

Wando High School alum Parker White visited Collector’s Corner in the Citadel Mall for an autograph signing event.

He says he saw some locals as well as a few folks who travelled from Savannah.

The Gamecocks place kicker says he’s now preparing for the next step in his career, with sights set on the NFL.

“It’s crazy, I never thought that when I was back at Wando, just hanging out there, and being like a soccer player early on that I would eventually turn into playing football and playing for the Gamecocks, let alone having a chance at the NFL,” White said. “It’s really just been a miracle and I can’t say enough about everyone that’s been helping me out like along the journey.”

After five seasons with the Gamecocks, White finished his collegiate career with 368 career points. White broke the record during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, surpassing the previous mark of 359, held by Elliott Fry.

The Mount Pleasant native plans to head to Las Vegas in February, where he accepted an invite to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl game.

