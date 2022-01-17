SC Lottery
Joe Cunningham to host redistricting news conference in West Ashley

Cunningham says the proposed congressional map would take people in West Ashley and Johns Island out of the Charleston-based First Congressional District and put them in the Columbia-based Sixth District.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former U.S. Representative and Democratic candidate for Governor, Joe Cunningham, is set to host a news conference to discuss the current redistricting process at the statehouse and the proposed congressional maps passed by the South Carolina House last week.

Cunningham says the proposed congressional map would take people in West Ashley and Johns Island out of the Charleston-based First Congressional District and put them in the Columbia-based Sixth District.

The news conference will be held Tuesday at West Ashley Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave.

It starts at 11:00 a.m.

