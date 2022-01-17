Lowcountry animal shelters take on the Betty White Challenge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Betty White challenge is on and animal shelters across the country are encouraging animal lovers to take out their wallets and donate.

A few shelters in the Lowcountry have accepted the challenge and have even added their own twist.

“We are participating in the Betty White challenge and thanks to Tommy and Paige Hall of The Hall Group we actually have a match of up to $10,000,” No Kill South Carolina Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton says. “Anybody who donates today and tomorrow up to 10,000 dollars their gift will actually be doubled.”

The Charleston Animal Society says on average it takes $400 for every animal in their care to get ready for adoption.

This includes everything from getting the animals spayed, neutered and regular vaccines. This does not include additional special medical services that they provide.

“Just this week we had an animal that came in and was hit by a car,” Appleton says. “We’ve had a couple of puppies in the last few weeks that had to have their eyes removed. So, there’s a lot of specialized medical care that we provide here at the Charleston Animal Society.”

The Charleston Animal Society isn’t the only organization in the area taking part in the challenge. Dorchester Paws is offering $20 adoption fees for anyone looking to take home an animal that’s been there 99 days or longer. Berkeley Animal Center and Pet Helpers are also encouraging donations in White’s name.

“I think Betty White would be very pleased, Appleton says. “I think she would feel very warm in her heart about all the animal shelters across the country that are receiving these gifts in her name. We’re very proud here at Charleston Animal Society to be one of those organizations.”

The Charleston Animal Society believes that the #BettyWhiteChallange is sure to leave a legacy of hope for animals for years to come.

