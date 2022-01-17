SC Lottery
NAACP toiletry drive aims to help local students

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - While many organizations are closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the Goose Creek NAACP chapter is hard at work collecting toiletries for local students.

“Of course, with the pandemic still going on and so many things affecting families, we were trying to think of a creative way to help people,” says Sharina Haynes, who is the president of the organization. “We wanted to make sure we were helping students.”

The organization will be collecting the items and putting together hygiene kits for two local schools: Sedgefield Middle School and Goose Creek High School.

The group is asking for items like:

  • Deodorant
  • Toothpaste
  • Shampoo
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Masks

Click here for more information and the organization’s Amazon wish list.

Haynes says the group has held several food giveaways in the past, but they wanted the opportunity to help students in a way that most people don’t think about.

“So many things can happen that would cause someone to need a little hygiene kit, just a little nudge,” Haynes says. “So, when we reached out to school administrators, and they showed their enthusiasm, we were excited to get started.”

The toiletry drive will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday at Forest Lawn Park in Goose Creek.

