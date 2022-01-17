SC Lottery
Police investigate Sunday night crash in North Charleston

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have not released details in a Sunday night crash in North Charleston despite a response from multiple agencies.

Video recorded at the scene along Spruill Avenue at Token Street showed a truck off the road and a light pole knocked down with utility lines on the ground.

North Charleston Police, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the North Charleston Fire Department all responded to the area.

Authorities have not yet said whether anyone was injured or whether anyone is facing charges.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

