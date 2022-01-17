SC average gas price back to $3

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in the Palmetto State rose slightly over the last week to bring the average price for a gallon of gasoline back to the $3 mark, GasBuddy says.

The increase was only one cent, but that was enough to bring the average price back up to $3 per gallon, which is 0.9 cents higher than one month ago and 85 cents higher than a year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Lowcountry was $2.81, posted at gas stations in North Charleston and Goose Creek, according to GasBuddy’s survey of more than 3,000 gas stations statewide.

“Average gas prices saw a slight boost over the last week as the rising price of crude oil continues to push prices up,” GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.19 while the most expensive was selling for $3.49 as of Monday morning, representing a range of $1.30 from low to high.

Some areas around the state were still averaging below $3. GasBuddy said as of Monday morning, Spartanburg area drivers were paying about $2.97 per gallon and Columbia drivers were paying an average of $2.92 per gallon.

“Gasoline demand, aside from motorists filling up ahead of the weekend winter storm, has been lackluster. The real pain at the pump will start in about 4-6 weeks,” De Haan said. “Oil prices continue to edge higher as oil production remains a concern due to unrest in Libya and Kazakhstan, however, some improvement in the latter situation could lead to oil prices being more subdued.”

