SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Tractor-trailer plunges over NC bridge in winter weather

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (WCSC/CBS News) - Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer involved in a crash during winter weather is being treated for injuries.

Durham Police said it happened on Highway 147 over 15-501 northbound at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday.

The crash shut down lanes of the roadway for several hours until the vehicle could be removed from the scene.

Authorities said hundreds of crashes were reported as snow and freezing rain blanketed the southeast.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged people not to take “unnecessary chances.”

“Stay put and stay safe,” he said.

Police said the tractor-trailer driver’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a crash involving a train...
Police investigating crash involving train, vehicle
North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in...
State agents investigating deadly N. Charleston officer-involved shooting
The victim, only identified as Aydee, was attacked by a mother black bear while walking her...
Fla. woman attacked by bear while walking dogs
The state health department is updating its guidance for teachers and school staff that have...
DHEC updates quarantine guidance for teachers
An investigation to verify the origin and cause of the fire is ongoing.
Afternoon home fire in Charleston leaves 1 dead and 2 injured

Latest News

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Lowcountry was $2.81, posted at gas stations in...
SC average gas price back to $3
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC's average gas price again at $3-mark
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Events will commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day nationwide
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Winter storm brings freezing rain, snow, ice across southeast