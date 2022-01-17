Tractor-trailer plunges over NC bridge in winter weather

DURHAM, N.C. (WCSC/CBS News) - Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer involved in a crash during winter weather is being treated for injuries.

Durham Police said it happened on Highway 147 over 15-501 northbound at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday.

The crash shut down lanes of the roadway for several hours until the vehicle could be removed from the scene.

Authorities said hundreds of crashes were reported as snow and freezing rain blanketed the southeast.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged people not to take “unnecessary chances.”

“Stay put and stay safe,” he said.

Police said the tractor-trailer driver’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.