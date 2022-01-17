SC Lottery
Troopers: One person dead after crash in Beaufort County

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday on S.C. Highway 46.
The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday on S.C. Highway 46.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a one-car crash in Beaufort County.

A 2015 Chevrolet Truck was traveling on SC Highway 46 when the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and then hit a ditch, South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins says.

The driver was the only passenger, Collins says.

The name of the deceased has not been released by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

Collins says the crash remains under investigation by the state highway patrol.

