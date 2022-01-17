‘Uplifting the whole Lowcountry’: Volunteers join Community Resource Center to honor MLK’s legacy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Martin Luther King Day isn’t just a day off. For many volunteers, it’s a day “on” to give back and enrich the community.

Volunteers from several organizations teamed up with the Community Resource Center for eight giveaway locations, from St. George to Downtown Charleston on Monday.

It’s a tradition for volunteers like Vivian Gathers and Nicole Ellis.

They belong to Chapter 388 of the Order of the Eastern Stars, a global fraternal non-profit organization, which has held necessities drives in Charleston on MLK day for the last 15 years.

“We provide free groceries, free produce, free services, a health fair today,” Gathers says. “DHEC is here doing the COVID vaccines and the booster shots. We also have the blood connection here doing blood donations, so it’s an honor to give back.”

“It’s incredible when you look at all these good people, we have the Delta organization, we have the Eastern Stars, we have the Lodgers here,” Community Resource Center Executive Director Louis Smith says. “They’re working for their community. And this is just, overwhelming.”

Smith says the non-profit’s dedication to the Charleston area, particularly on this day, is in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s to his community.

“Because [his] preaches [were] about community, uplifting the community,” Smith says. “What we’re doing today is we’re uplifting the whole Lowcountry. We want to tell the Lowcountry that we are here, that we care and that we love. We’re doing God’s work and we will continue to do God’s work.”

CRC provides food, education, health services and more for free all year round.

To learn how to donate to its causes you can check out their website here. Or you can call 843-641-8366 or email crcnorthcharleston@gmail.com.

